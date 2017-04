Lawrence Roberts, Jr.

Funeral services for Lawrence Roberts, Jr., of Anchorage, Alaska, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017 at New Olive Baptist Church. Lawrence passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the age of 51.

Interment will follow the services at Crosley Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Gaffney officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 14 edition of the Hugo News.