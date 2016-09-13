Leah Cummings

Funeral services for Leah Cummings, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hugo. Leah passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at the age of 29.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Gober Cemetery in Gober, Texas, with Bro. Bradley Odell officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

