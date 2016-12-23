Lee Robison

Lee Robison went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2016. Lee was born on Dec. 15, 1934 in Hugo, Okla., and a former resident of Borger, Texas, but a current resident of Pasadena, Texas.

Private funeral services for the family were held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at South Park Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Davis from the Watters Road Church of Christ officiating. Interment followed in South Park Cemetery. Fellowship with the family was held at Lee and Linda’s home after the funeral services were complete.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 23 edition of the Hugo News.