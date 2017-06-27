The 10th Annual Juneteenth Parade, held June 17, 2017, was a big success. The parade had more than 40 participants, and the celebration had more than 400 attendees. The theme was “Moving Forward with a Legacy of Strength and a Future of Hope.” Organizations like St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (Est. 1883) were proof of that Legacy of Strength and the reason why we celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day! People traveled near and far to take part in the festivities. The event gained a lot of community support from the city, community organizations and businesses, as well. Pictured are the ribbon dancers who participated in the parade. More photos from the celebration can be found in Friday’s Hugo News.