Lenette Cofer

Cofer pic croppedLenette Griffin Cofer

Celebration of life for Lenette “Grammy” Griffin Cofer was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2016 at First United Methodist Church with Joey Brindley officiating. Lenette passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, in Hugo, Okla., at the age of 66.
The family requests that donations be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at  www.praterlampton.com.
For the full obituary, visit www.hugonewsonline.com.

