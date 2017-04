Leonard C. Morehead

Leonard C. Morehead, 73, Broken Arrow, was born March 13, 1944 in Arkansas to Nancy (Dalton) and James Milton Morehead and passed from this life March 14, 2017 in Tulsa.

His memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church in Cherokee with Sonny Daub officiating. He will be laid to rest with his parents in Spencerville Cemetery at a later date.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 21 edition of the Hugo News.