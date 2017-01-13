Lillian Corbett

Lillian Nell Corbett

A celebration of life service for Lillian Nell Corbett was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo, Okla., with Pastor Dimpsey Greer officiating. Burial followed at the Spencerville Cemetery in Spencerville, Okla. Nell passed away Jan. 6, 2017, in Brookston, Texas, at the age of 72.

