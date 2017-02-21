Little Dixie mentor honored

PASSPORT TO THE FUTURE MENTOR HONORED. Keiv Brummett (second from left), a volunteer for Passport to the Future Mentoring Program with Little Dixie Community Action Agency in Antlers, receives an Outstanding Mentor Award from Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence President Craig Story (second from right) and foundation trustee and mentoring advocate Molly Boren. Joining in the presentation are Mentor Day keynote speaker and author Alton Carter (left) and mentee Sammy Loftis. Oklahoma Mentor Day, sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and its David and Molly Boren Mentoring Initiative, honors outstanding Oklahoma youth mentors and promotes the value of mentoring.
OKLAHOMA CITY –– Sixty-five outstanding Oklahoma mentors were honored during the fifth annual Oklahoma Mentor Day, presented recently by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and its David and Molly Boren Mentoring Initiative.
