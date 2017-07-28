Little library…

A Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box of books that is located at the courthouse. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share. Little Free Library book exchanges have a unique, personal touch. There is an understanding that people are sharing their favorite books with their community. The pictured “Little Free Library,” sponsored by the Hugo Rotary Club, is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Through these libraries, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds. According to the website of “Little Free Library,” one of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home. But according to the U.S. Department of Education, up to 61% of low-income families do not have any books for their kids at home. “Little Free Libraries” play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books (and encouraging a love of reading!) in areas where books are scarce. Take a book and return a book… and enjoy reading.