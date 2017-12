The winners of the Hugo News “How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey” contest came to collect their winnings recently. Boswell student Bryan Hart (far left) was the first place winner of Category 1. Winning first place in Category 2 was Soper’s Trace Rutledge (center). Second place in Category 2 was Caz Harrison (right) of Soper. Not pictured: King Rhone on Boswell, who won second place in Category 1.