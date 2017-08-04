hugoexpressheader
Local 4-H students get international experience

Maddie and Emily
Morphis, along their mother Jennifer, were a part of the 4-H international trip to Ireland, Wales and England.

By Trisha Gedon
OSU News

STILLWATER –– The 4-H Youth Development Program has long been known for providing a wide array of hands-on learning opportunities for its members. Learn by doing is the philosophy of programming efforts.
A group of Oklahoma 4-H’ers took that message to heart as they learned more about the world during their recent international trip to Ireland, Wales and England.
