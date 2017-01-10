Lorenzo Freeman, Jr.

Funeral services for Lorenzo Freeman, Jr., of Del City, formerly of Bluff, Okla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Bluff. Lorenzo passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at the age of 70.

The family will receive friends from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Rogan Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at New Bluff Cemetery with the Rev. Freddie Casson officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

