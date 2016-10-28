Lorinda Durant

Funeral services for Lorinda Durant, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Boswell. Lorinda passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at the age of 33.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 921 Hunter Avenue, Boswell.

Interment will follow the services at Wade Cemetery in Unger, Okla., with Bro. Jarrod Wright officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Oct. 28 edition of the Hugo News.