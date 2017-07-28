Lula Brown

Lula Mae Brown

Funeral services for Lula Mae Brown, formerly of Tom, Okla., were held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Community Missionary Baptist. Lula passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the age of 84.

Survivors include: two sons: Marvin Brown and Bishop Ray Brown of Oklahoma City; three daughters: Vanessa Smith of Idabel, Anthaneta and Eyvonna of Oklahoma City; two brothers: Arthur Green of Idabel and Willie Green of Dallas, Texas; two sisters: Ruthie Robinson of California and Doris Dixon of Wright City; a host of grandchildren, great nieces and nephews.

Interment followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tom, Okla., with Bishop Ray Brown officiating the services, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.