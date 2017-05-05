Lydia Lowery crowned Miss Boswell High

By Stacy McIntyre

BOSWELL — The Miss Boswell High Scholarship Pageant was held in the Boswell School Auditorium on Thursday, April 27. The contestants who entered the pageant were ninth grader Madelynn Phillips, whose talent was a skit “She’s Got You;” 12th grader Hailey Belvin whose talent was sign language “The Lord’s Prayer” in Choctaw; 12th grader Sadie Fomby whose talent was singing “Human;” ninth grader Lydia Lowery whose talent was dance “24K Majic;” and 11th grader Harleigh Belvin whose talent was a skit “Can’t Sing Purty.”

