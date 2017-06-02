Margaret Latimer

Margaret ( Peggy) Latimer

Margaret (Peggy) Latimer, 100, of Hugo, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Choctaw Memorial Hospital in Hugo. Peggy was born in Wilburton, Okla., July 11, 1916.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 102 Center Point Road, Wilburton, Okla. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilburton.

