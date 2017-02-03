Marilyn Flowers

Funeral services for Marilyn Flowers, of Mustang, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel. Marilyn passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the age of 76.The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Spencerville Cemetery in Spencerville, Okla., with the Rev. Travis Chappell officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Feb. 3 edition of the Hugo News.