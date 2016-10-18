Marshall Taylor

Funeral services for Marshall Taylor, of Fort Towson, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Marshall passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the age of 70.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Fort Towson Cemetery with Bro. Steve Lewis officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Hugo News.