Mary James

Mary Ann James

Funeral services for Mary Ann James, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Hampton Chapel Church in Fort Towson, Okla. Mary passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the age of 69.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Hampton Chapel Cemetery in Fort Towson with Bro. Osborne Roberts and Bro. Ellis Taylor officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, June 9 edition of the Hugo News.