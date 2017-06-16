Mason Elliott

Funeral services for Mason Elliott, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Victory Life Church in Boswell. Mason passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the age of 15.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Restland Cemetery in Boswell with Bro. Tim Harless officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, June 16 edition of the Hugo News.