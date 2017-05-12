Melvin Martin

Funeral services for Melvin Martin, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Melvin passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, at the age of 73.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Springs Chapel Cemetery in Hugo, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, May 12 edition of the Hugo News.