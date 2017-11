The fifth annual Fall Festival, hosted by the Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce Merchant’s Committee, welcomed approximately 2,000 goblins, ghouls and adults, who took part in the many offerings the event had to offer. Pictured handing out candy (above) are: Choctaw/Pushmataha County Youth Services employees Jessica Bozeman, Brandy Krohn, Courtney Hamill, Debbie Childers and Crystal Alexander.