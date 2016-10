Mike Harmon

Mike Harmon, 69, passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 at his home in Rattan, Okla. Mike was born July 18, 1947 to Frank and Leona (Nations) Harmon in Norman, Okla.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at the Rattan Assembly of God with the Rev. Dave Goff officiating.

Interment was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery in Muskogee, Okla.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Hugo News.