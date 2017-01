A Martin Luther King Day Parade will be held in Hugo Monday, Jan. 16.

The parade, themed “Community Working Together,” will begin at 3 p.m. at the parking lot of Save-A-Lot, and will end at Washington Community Center. Start up will begin at 2 p.m.

Hot dogs, chips and sodas will be served. For more information, contact Shon Gage at 580.317.7221, the Rev. Larry Alberty, Sr. at 580.326.8542 or Trina Bills or Mehl Adamson.