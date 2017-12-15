Motion to continue granted in case concerning former Grant superintendent

CHOCTAW COUNTY –– The jury trial previously set for Dec. 5 for a Choctaw County school superintendent accused of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and embezzlement of federal program funds has been rescheduled for Feb. 6, 2018.

Grant-Goodland superintendent Buck Hammers was arrested in June, 2017 on complaints of: one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to embezzle federal program funds, one count of embezzlement of federal program funds and six counts of bank fraud.

