Murlee Lee

Funeral services for Murlee Lee, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Murlee passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the age of 96.

Survivors include: two sisters: Ronnie Moore of Arlington, Texas, and Verna Moore of Harris, Okla.; several nieces and nephews.

Interment will follow the services at Crosley Cemetery with the Rev. Arthur Jefferson officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.