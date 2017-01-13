Nancy Lindamood

Funeral services Nancy Lindamood, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at First Assembly of God Church in Hugo. Nancy passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the age of 61.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bro. Keithen Brown officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Jan. 13 edition of the Hugo News.