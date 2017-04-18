Nelda McKee

Nelda Jo McKee

Funeral services for Nelda Jo McKee will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Riverside Unity Church in Unger, Okla., with Pastor Tim Harless and Pastor Larry Minchey officiating. Nelda passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Hugo, Okla., at the age of 65.

Family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Funeral Home Chapel, Hugo.

Family and friends are also invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.mtolivefh.com.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, April 18 edition of the Hugo News.