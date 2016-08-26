New herd to follow Hoof Prints’ journey…

Hugo High School teacher Mrs. Carla Rabon introduces her newest herd of Hoof Prints students for the 2016-2017 school year. Pictured with Mrs. Rabon (back right) are: De’Avion McGee, Tanisha Akins, Tamera Burris, Ayreona Parish, Ryandal Gilmore and Nickales Morton. Front row: Aurora Orozco, Mikela Taylor and Vincent Tunnell. Hoof Prints was established in 2009, and gives Hugo High School students a voice in the Hugo News. For their first articles, see today’s Page 7.