Norma James

Norma Ruth James

Norma Ruth James, 76, of Hugo, Okla., passed away Aug. 6, 2017, at her home. Norma was born Sept. 15, 1940 in Antlers, Okla., to Wid William and Arbinnie Ruth (Hilliker) Bostic.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at the First Assembly of God Church in Hugo, with Bro. Keithen Brown officiating.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Brandon Debo, Ryan Debo, Zac Switzer, Tyler James, PJ Hickson and Camron Gaddy. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills and Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo.

