Norman Odiorne

Norman Wesley Odiorne

Norman Wesley Odiorne, of Antlers, Okla., passed away on Nov. 20, 2016 at the age of 95. He was born Jan. 12, 1921 in South Bend, Ind., to Dolph P. and Eva V. (Regenos) Odiorne and lived in Berrien Center, Mich., until age 62.

Family night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 at Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 at Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers with Shane Meshaya officiating. Interment will be held at Antlers City Cemetery under the direction of Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers.

