Not-for-profit creates miracle for endangered Choctaw horses

Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Salt Creek Choctaw Horse Pasture located on Highway 93 and Salt Creek Road, just northeast of Hugo. The sight of Choctaw Horses running free on this pasture creates an unforgettable experience.

Salt Creek Choctaw Horse Pasture is special and unusual on many levels. It is home to some of the endangered Choctaw Horses named by the state legislature in 2014 as the Heritage Horse of Oklahoma.

For the full story, see the Tuesday, Sept. 20 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.