Oklahoma City seeks permit for Kiamichi River waters

The City of Oklahoma City has filed a formal stream water request to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board in which it seeks to take billions of gallons of water annually out of both Sardis Reservoir and the upper portion of the Kiamichi River, from which Hugo Lake is formed.

A legal notice appearing in Tuesday’s Hugo News provides details as to Oklahoma City’s intent to phase in a water extraction plan beginning with 8,000 acre feet in 2035, ramping up to 115,000 acre feet in 2065.

