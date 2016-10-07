Oleta Taylor

Oleta Gwendolyn Taylor

Funeral services for Oleta Gwendolyn Taylor were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at First Assembly of God Church in Hugo, Okla., with the Rev. Jim Dearman, the Rev. Keithen Brown and the Rev. Randy Mayfield officiating and burial following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Oleta passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 in Hugo, at the age of 81.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Oct. 7 edition of the Hugo News.