Opal Earthman

Funeral services for Opal Earthman, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Spencerville Community Church, with visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home. Opal passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, at the age of 81.