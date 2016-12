Otis Lee Smith, Jr.

Funeral services for Otis Lee Smith, Jr., of Hugo, Okla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at Hugo Chapel Baptist Church. Otis passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at the age of 59.

Interment will follow the services at Box Spring Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Paul Brown, Jr. officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Dec. 20 edition of the Hugo News.