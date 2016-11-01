Patricia Bernard

Patricia Jo Bernard

Memorial services for Patricia Jo Bernard will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at the Presbyterian Church in Hugo, Okla., with Jim Neeland officiating. Burial will be in New Iberia, La. Patricia passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Hugo, at the age of 79.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Patricia’s memory to Goodland Academy, P.O. Box 1056, Hugo, OK 74743.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Nov. 1 edition of the Hugo News.