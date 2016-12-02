Paul Williams

Funeral services for Paul Williams, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 at Heritage First United Methodist Church in Hugo. Paul passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, at the age of 83.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo with the Rev. Francis M. Bartley officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 2 edition of the Hugo News.