Pearlie Braxton

Pearlie Mae Braxton

Funeral services for Pearlie Mae Braxton, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Idabel, Okla., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at Community Faith Fellowship Baptist Church. Pearlie passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at the age of 79.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at Rogan Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Williamson Cemetery in Idabel with the Rev. Ozell Roberts, Jr. officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Sept. 8 edition of the Hugo News.