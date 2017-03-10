Peggy McCarty

Peggy Jayne McCarty

Peggy Jayne McCarty passed from this life on March 6, 2017 in Elk City, Okla., at the age of 81. Peggy was born on Dec. 26, 1935 in Springdale, Ark., to Stanley and Ivus Somerville. Peggy grew up in Rogers, Ark., and graduated from Rogers High School. She loved the Rogers area and often talked about “home.” She lived most of her adult life in the Hugo and Rattan, Okla., area. She had lived the last three years in Butler, Okla.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the Chapel at Kiesau Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Okla. Mrs. McCarty will be laid to rest at the Butler Cemetary in Butler, Okla.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 10 edition of the Hugo News.