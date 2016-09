The County Fair King and Queen pageant was held Thursday evening in the Bill Grant Civic Center. Choctaw County’s cutest pranced across the stage, wowing the judges with their formal wear and red, white and blue best to win the crown. Pictured are (front row l to r): Addison, J.L., Raylee, Presley, Zella, Addison and Chayten. Back row: Lizzie, Paisley, Brittany, Tristan and Kendell. Not pictured are McKaitlyn and Brooklyn.