Ralph Fluellen

Ralph E. Fluellen

Ralph E. Fluellen passed from his life into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 25, 2017 at Paris, Texas, after a hard fought battle with congestive heart disease. He was 76 years old.

A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Clayton Avenue Baptist Church under the direction of Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home with Pete Wilson officiating, assisted by Dr. Steve Deaton, Pastor of Clayton Avenue Baptist Church.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Sept. 29 edition of the Hugo News.