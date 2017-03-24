Rattan School issues bond for $650,000 to build new gym

RATTAN –– The Rattan School District has proposed a bond issue to be voted on during the April 4 election in the amount of $650,000 to provide funds for the purpose of constructing a new gym.

After several town hall meetings and assessing the need, members of the school board and superintendent Shari Pillow put together something they believe the citizens and community can stand behind.

