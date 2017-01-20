Ray Cox

Funeral services for Ray Cox will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Cushing, Okla., at Palmer Marler Funeral Home. Ray passed away peacefully at his home in Cushing, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the age of 80.

The family will receive friends for the viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Palmer Marler Funeral Home, located at 800 S. Linwood, Cushing, OK.

A Military Honors burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Road, Ft. Gibson, OK.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Jan. 20 edition of the Hugo News.