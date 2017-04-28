Ray Gene Jeffries

Funeral services for Ray Gene Jeffries, of Bluff, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church. Ray passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the age of 79.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at Rogan Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at New Bluff Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Cason officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 28 edition of the Hugo News.