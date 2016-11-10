Ribbon cut for new Choctaw Community Center

HUGO –– The Choctaw Community Center in Hugo is not only new, it’s one of a kind. The ribbon was cut Tuesday, November 8 in front of the center at 1306 W. Victor St., but much of the ceremony was held indoors and out of the rain-threatening weather. The interior of polished wood-look tile flooring and elevated staging area, backed by natural rock, overhead beams, and tract lighting offered a warm and inviting setting on the fall morning.

