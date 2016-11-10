diamond
Ribbon cut for new Choctaw Community Center

District 8 Councilman Perry Thompson balances a grandchild while preparing to cut the ribbon at the new Choctaw Community Center in Hugo Tuesday, November 8. Chief Gary Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, and other officials and citizens of Choctaw County joined in the ceremony.

HUGO –– The Choctaw Community Center in Hugo is not only new, it’s one of a kind. The ribbon was cut Tuesday, November 8 in front of the center at 1306 W. Victor St., but much of the ceremony was held indoors and out of the rain-threatening weather. The interior of polished wood-look tile flooring and elevated staging area, backed by natural rock, overhead beams, and tract lighting offered a warm and inviting setting on the fall morning.
