Western Legacy Trading Co. was welcomed as the newest member of the Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce Monday with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony. Pictured with Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce representatives Harolynn Wofford, Dot Glenn, Kevin Cory, Sheila Beard, Michele Frazier, Michael Melton and Lena Kopp, are owner Emily Robinson, Donna Robinson, Jim Robinson, Aaron Robinson, Yong Robinson, Anna Robinson, Randy and Londi Mayfield, Sheriff Terry Park, Briana Kendrix and Vonda Schutts. The store is located at 1910 E. Jackson St. in Hugo. For hours of operation, call 580.317.9399.