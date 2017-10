A ribbon cutting ceremony with Choctaw Chief Gary Batton was held Thursday morning at the Hugo Choctaw Travel Plaza location to announce the opening of the Casino Too, which opened last month. The casino inside the Travel Plaza offers 30 of the newest slot machines. The Choctaw Travel Plaza and Casino Too created more than 45 new jobs in the area. Also present during Thursday’s ribbon cutting were assistant chief Jack Austin, Jr. and District 8 councilman Perry Thompson.