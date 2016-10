Richard D. McLaughlin

Richard D. McLaughlin, “Dick” passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2016, at the age of 89. He was born on Dec. 21, 1926.

Preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Libby and brother. McLaughlin will be entered next to them in Showmen’s Rest, Hugo, Okla. Like all Showmen, services are pending end of the circus season.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Oct. 7 edition of the Hugo News.