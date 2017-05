Rita Lovejoy

Graveside services for Rita Lovejoy, of Bowie, Md., formerly of Hugo, were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rita passed away Friday, May 12, 2017, at the age of 98.

Father Joseph Chirayath officiated the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, May 19 edition of the Hugo News.